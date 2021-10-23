Pool

Life & Style

Prime

Baggy jeans, pleated miniskirts and chic velour tracksuits? We are back to the noughties style

By  Agatha Gichana

Fashion always looks to the past for inspiration. And now, it has gone back in time to bring back the 1990s and 2000s. Today’s biggest trends, such as baguette bags, wide-leg jeans and velour tracksuits, are all from the Y2K era.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.