Baggy jeans, pleated miniskirts and chic velour tracksuits? We are back to the noughties style

Fashion always looks to the past for inspiration. And now, it has gone back in time to bring back the 1990s and 2000s. Today’s biggest trends, such as baguette bags, wide-leg jeans and velour tracksuits, are all from the Y2K era.

Y2K is an abbreviation of ‘Year 2000’ and refers to a fashion aesthetic that blew up between the late 1990s and early-to-mid-2000s.

The aesthetic is futuristic and technology-inspired, infusing pop culture with technology advancements. GenZs and Millennials are taking to the aesthetic with a vigour that makes Y2K one of the trendiest aesthetics of our time.

Y2K was very popular during the dotcom boom and some of the most influential trend setters of the era include Kim Kardashian, Claire Bradshaw, Jenifer Lopez and Paris Hilton.

The current mainstream aesthetic is minimalism that features neutral colours, clean spaces and minimal distractions.

Christie Obiero, a fashion stylist who described the aesthetic as ‘fun and playful’, explains why the look has made such a comeback:

“The use of social media platforms such as Instagram and Tik Tok increased drastically during quarantine and GenZ and millennials created a lot of fashion content that is nostalgic to the Y2K era.”

This technological excitement mirrors the anticipation experienced at the turn of the millennium when a ‘Y2K bug’ was believed to have the ability to cause havoc in computer networks at the beginning of the year 2000.

Connie Aluoch, a fashion stylist and image consultant, looks at some of the trendiest pieces of the Y2K era that have made a comeback: “Wide-leg jeans, bucket hats, tiny and elongated sunglasses, pleated mini-skirts and baguette nags are some of the most iconic pieces from the Y2K era,” she says.

She attributes the revival to celebrity influencers and style icons such as Rihanna,Beyonce and the Hadid twins, who have been rocking the trend.

Here are some of the most iconic pieces from that era that are now a hit.

Velour tracksuits

This trend was popularised by Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, who would frequently wear velour Juicy Couture tracksuits. Other celebrities who rocked the trend in the 2000s are Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears.

Velour tracksuits are now the go-to quarantine and chill outfit for most women. Kardashian even re-invented the trend by launching the SKIMS-velour line, which she marketed with Paris Hilton.

Instagram digital content creator Zarilyne Zonroe says she loves the tracksuits as they are fashionable and very comfortable for everyday wear. She fell in love with velour tracksuits after Kardashian and Hilton reignited the trend early last year.

Baguette bags

Baguette bags are perhaps the most distinctive feature of the Y2K era and were popularised by Carrie Bradshaw in the hit series, Sex and the City. The miniature bags fits perfectly under your arm and are the perfect accessory for a casual fit. The successful return of the Dior Saddle bag is also testimony that the trend is here to stay.

Obiero, the fashion stylist, loves styling baguette bags with different outfits because they are the perfect size.

“The bag is not as big as a typical tote bag and not as small as a clutch bag. It’s the perfect size for everyday wear,” she says

Pleated miniskirts

The styling of Bratz dolls in 2001 featured pleated colourful skirts with baby tees. The outfits were styled in a uniform-esque manner, and now the trend has re-emerged in the tennis skirt that has gone viral on Instagram. The tennis skirt can be styled with a baby tee, a crop top or an oversized sweater. Zarilyne enjoys styling the pleated miniskirt with a sweater top layered with a crisp white shirt.

Although this particular piece is very popular, Ms Obiero suggests that it is the most likely to go out of style as it is still “very costume-like”.

Front –tie tops

The front-tie top was also quite popular in the early 2000s. They are now prevalent in pastel tones and ribbed fabrics. Popular colours include dusty pinks, white, tans and lilac. Today, they are styled with high-wasted jeans, mini-skirts or wide-legged pants.

Wide-leg jeans

Other than the polarising low-rise jeans, wide-leg jeans were a big hit in the Y2K era. Today, wide-leg trousers are a statement piece in every fashion-forward girl’s wardrobe. They are often styled with something tight-fitting like baby tees, ribbed bodysuits, corset tops or scarf tops.

This piece is a favourite among digital content creators like Zonroe, who thinks wide-leg trousers are perfect for any body shape.

“They are so versatile and can be styled with so many things from your wardrobe, including scarf tops, front-tie tops, baggy t-shirts and bandeau tops,” she says.



Baby Tees

This is the most versatile piece from the Y2K era because it can be styled with literally everything. It comes in various styles such as graphic tees, vibrant solid colours or ribbed fabrics.

Hair accessories

Playful hair accessories were a huge part of 2000s outfits. Kitsch accessories such as butterfly hairclips, colourful scrunchies, headbands and bandanas were very popular. The trend has been prevalent with the popular satin scrunches, colourful headbands and bandanas.

Zarilyne loves to play around with hair accessories, especially scrunchies and headbands.

“Unique hair accessories such as colourful headbands complete and elevate a simple outfit,” she told the Nation.

Fashion enthusiasts have described the trend as ‘playful and edgy’ and a welcome break from the prevalent muted minimalism trend.

However, Ms Aluoch maintains that it is important to style trends according to your body shape.