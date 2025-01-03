Bachelor MP Kimaiyo: I'm overwhelmed by DMs from women

Sorry, ladies. Keiyo South legislator Gideon Kimaiyo has not been responding to the numerous direct messages (DMs) you have been bombarding him with for two reasons.

First is that the MP is simply overwhelmed. Ever since he let the whole world know that he made it to Parliament before getting married, his inbox has been a riot.

“That is obvious (that I am swamped with messages),” he says.

“But you just ignore.”

Second is that the MP, who is in his late 30s, is not the type to rush into relationships. He knows that not all who come saying “dear” are looking for love.

“You know now, there are pretenders who would just want to associate with me,” the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) legislator tells Nation.Africa.

“So I must also be careful so that I don’t fall into that trap.”

Back in September 2024, Dr Kimaiyo exclusively revealed to Nation.Africa that he had vowed to himself not to marry until he reaches the apex of his education journey. This, he said, is because of the debilitating poverty he grew up in.

After graduating with a PhD in International Relations at the University of Nairobi the same month, he said he was finally ready to settle down.

'I may settle down this year'

However, he says, he has yet to go very far in that quest. He has not yet come across Miss Right as he's looking for someone who's compatible with him.

“God willing, if I get somebody who meets my requirements, I can settle in 2025,” he declares.

On December 14, he posted a joke on his Facebook page: “Siku ile nitampata dame wife material, nitampiga fine. Alikuwa wapi muda hii yote nateseka (The day I will get a girl who is a wife material, I will fine her. Where has she been all this while as I suffer)?”

He laughs when we repeat the post to him then adds: “Yes, imagine.”

However, the same self-discipline that saw Dr Kimaiyo postpone getting initiated until he finished high school and delay marriage is telling him to tread carefully.

“I always say: don’t be a slave to anything in life. In society, there are people who are slaves of religion. They even stop working because of religion. Number two, there are people who are slaves of alcohol. Every day, they’re just in the bar. Their life is where alcohol is. There are also people who are slaves of women, who want to have every woman here and there,” he says.

“So, you must be disciplined, because if you don’t do that, you’ll destroy your life,” adds the MP.

So, what constitutes a Miss Right? Must it be someone from his community?

He says no.

“I think we are beyond the issues that we grew up being told that you must settle from your community,” reasons the lawmaker.

“People used to marry from their community because it was hard to even get out of their localities. But now the world is a global village.”

