Ask HR: Why is it that my boss never applauds me for work well done?

I am a communications officer at a local firm. Whenever my colleagues do a great job, my boss applauds them, but he doesn’t do the same for me. Recently, my colleague collaborated on a project and my boss was well aware that both of us were working on it. When he commented on it, he heaped praises on my colleague and sidelined me. Should I approach him and ask why?



You need to find out what motivates and gives you the drive to perform at your best. Some individuals are motivated by intrinsic rewards such as affirmation, a pat on the back, a simple thank you or recognition by peers and superiors, while others are motivated by extrinsic reward such as money, employment perks and promotions.



It is not advisable to rely on other people’s decisions and actions for motivation. What if they fail you? Identify that one element of your job that you enjoy and that gives you fulfilment. Is it your contribution in improving the lives of others or is it the importance of your role to the organisation? Whatever it is, cling on it and draw the energy and drive you need to report to work daily. This way, you will avoid disappointment and burnout as you enjoy what you do despite the lack of affirmation from your boss.

Have you discussed the deliverables of your role with your supervisor? Your role involves interacting with others outside the company. Therefore, your supervisor may not have analysed the impact it has on the general performance of the company, which is unfortunate. You mention that you worked with your colleagues to deliver the project. Was this a formal assignment or were you only assisting? Were your deliverables clearly stipulated? What was your contribution? In future, ensure your contributions and responsibilities are clearly articulated because then you will be entitled to raise the concern with your supervisor in case you don’t get recognised for your contribution. It will also have a bearing on how your career evolves.

Have you considered the extrinsic rewards that you stand to gain from your job? Approach him and share your sentiments without being confrontational, and armed with all the facts. Don’t allow external forces to affect your drive and enthusiasm.