Ask HR: Why is it that my boss never applauds me for work well done?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • Identify that one element of your job that you enjoy and that gives you fulfilment.


  • Is it your contribution in improving the lives of others or is it the importance of your role to the organisation?

I am a communications officer at a local firm. Whenever my colleagues do a great job, my boss applauds them, but he doesn’t do the same for me. Recently, my colleague collaborated on a project and my boss was well aware that both of us were working on it. When he commented on it, he heaped praises on my colleague and sidelined me. Should I approach him and ask why?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.