Ask HR: What job can I get with a degree in communications?

I am pursuing degree in communication studies. I am in third year now but I’m almost giving up because I’m not sure what career I’m going to undertake after I complete my undergraduate studies. Can I get some help about what this course entails?

Communication is a competitive and highly marketable field, depending on your area of specialisation. The course will equip you with knowledge on how to research, analyse, aggregate and package information for various audiences. You also get to understand how to identify the needs of different consumers and package bespoke information to drive their agenda. But, how did you end up here? Was this your choice or were you following another person’s wishes? Why are you feeling hopeless when you have just one year to go? Do you have genuine passion for this field?

Your future career will depend on what you major in, and there is a wide range of options – public relations, events management, business reporting, digital media, media planning, sales, communications educator and communications manager. Communications experts help organisations in branding and in safeguarding their reputation. They help companies package information properly to their supporters and donors, and lead various engagements with stakeholders. You can be an expert in researching, packaging and distributing information for clients. You will be surprised to learn that many organisations have loads of useful and relevant information but lack skills on how to share it effectively.

Choose your area of specialisation very carefully. Settle for an area you are interested in, that will challenge you and enable you to showcase your skills and capabilities. Getting training in a complimentary field such as marketing, digital management, news management, political science or HR will give you a competitive edge. You could easily become an influencer in a field you are passionate in and earn a living from brand endorsements and speaking engagements. You also have a wide range of choices for Masters programmes should you wish, from digital marketing to strategic communications. Management of communications is seen as a skill for the future, as it rides on increasing opportunities in technology to aggregate and disseminate information to various audiences.