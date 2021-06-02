Ask HR: What job can I get with a degree in communications?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • Getting training in a complimentary field such as marketing, digital management, news management, political science or HR will give you a competitive edge.


  • You could easily become an influencer in a field you are passionate in and earn a living from brand endorsements and speaking engagements.


  • You also have a wide range of choices for Masters programmes should you wish.

I am pursuing degree in communication studies. I am in third year now but I’m almost giving up because I’m not sure what career I’m going to undertake after I complete my undergraduate studies. Can I get some help about what this course entails? 

