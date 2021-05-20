Ask HR: What are the rules to consider when asked about salary expectations?

In my job interview, I was asked what salary I wanted and I said between Sh70,000 and Sh100,000. I ended being offered Sh70,000. However, I have come to learn that people in my job group and experience here are paid Sh90,000. I feel cheated. Is there something I should have done different?

There is a misconception that employees holding a similar role must earn exactly the same amount. This is far from the truth. What is important is for the amount to be within the range for that particular grade. Pay structures exist to guarantee consistency and to compensate employees appropriately for work done. These structures are regularly updated based on surveys to keep them relevant to changing dynamics and to factor in exemplary performance and the company’s ability to pay.

Individual salaries are affected by many factors, including one that employees often ignore when agitating for salary reviews – individual salary history. If you have worked in an organisation for five years and have received annual increments and have been promoted, your bargaining power will be totally different from an individual who is tapped externally, especially if they were on a higher salary. The internal candidate’s pay will be pegged on the entry level grade, while the external individual might come in at the median, depending on the benefits they relinquished.

You have a new job and have to prove that you are the best choice for the role. Focus on delivering on your probationary objectives. Once settled, you can renegotiate the amount based on the complexity of the role, your value to the business and your individual performance. By the way, never cite your peers as earning more than you since you don’t know why they are paid more.

Pay has a huge impact on employee motivation, engagement and satisfaction. Therefore, do not let the pay disparity affect your productivity and enthusiasm for the new role. Appreciate what you are currently earning and make an impact which in the long run might influence a pay review, or better still, a promotion. In future, when negotiating for a new role, do your homework and equip yourself with facts on the prospective employer’s pay policy.