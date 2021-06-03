Ask HR: Should I reject this job offer from a family-owned company?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • Find out if there are any policies to guide you as you execute your duties.


  • Such companies are free to employ family members, but it is also important for them to rope in professionals from outside the family.


  • Maybe that is why they are trying to bring you on board. However, note that the family members might also have relevant professional qualification.

I recently got a job offer in a company managed by a family.  I have done my research and found that most of the employees in the company are relatives to the company owners and some departments have a husband and wife working in the same roles. Is this a red flag? Should I reject this offer? 

