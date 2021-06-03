Ask HR: Should I reject this job offer from a family-owned company?

I recently got a job offer in a company managed by a family. I have done my research and found that most of the employees in the company are relatives to the company owners and some departments have a husband and wife working in the same roles. Is this a red flag? Should I reject this offer?

There must be a reason you are considering this opportunity. Is the role aligned to your career growth plans? Have you negotiated for life changing sums of money and good benefits? What is the work culture and will the structure of the department facilitate growth? Find out how autonomous the job is, and gauge whether you will be able to perform your role without interference.

Find out if there are any policies to guide you as you execute your duties. Such companies are free to employ family members, but it is also important for them to rope in professionals from outside the family. Maybe that is why they are trying to bring you on board. However, note that the family members might also have relevant professional qualification. Some of the world’s leading companies are family owned but led and managed by professionals.

It is not advisable for close family members to work in the same department since this might predispose the company to cases of collusion. It is even worse if the relatives report to each other since this could open doors for favouritism especially in performance management and in allocation of training opportunities. Sometimes family feuds extend to the office and if left unmanaged, can mess the work environment. If you take the role, seek to understand your supervisor’s management style and adapt accordingly. This way, you will thrive because there will be less conflict.

The red flags may not be so evident when you are an outsider. They will become more apparent when you are an employee. Therefore, weigh your options and only make a switch if the new role is better. In case you are jobless, take a step of faith and accept the offer. During probation, you will get more clarity on the company’s culture. Do your due diligence before you take the offer, and if possible, talk to some of the employees to find out more about the work environment.