Ask HR: Should I charge my boss interest the next time he borrows money?

My supervisor has borrowed money from me twice and has repaid without issues and now she has asked to borrow yet again. I find it awkward to refuse or have such arrangements with my boss. A friend is telling me to take advantage and charge interest. What do you advise?

Relationships between supervisors and direct reports can vary a great deal, even within the same organisation, yet they need to remain professional. The interactions between a supervisor and a direct report are partly shaped by the nature and quality of their relationship. Some work relationships outlast the workplace. Others do not. In any event, supervisors should not take undue advantage of their positions of authority to exploit their juniors, as this could undermine their respect and strain teamwork.

Is the kind of lending you refer to commonplace in your organisation? Does your employer’s HR policy cover the matter? Are the requests to lend money to your boss more of entreaties or instructions? You could be dealing with harassment if you are lending under duress.

That your boss has borrowed from you twice already points more to a habit than a need. Whatever the case, what makes you a suitable lender to her? There are plenty of alternative avenues for borrowing. Would you reach out to her if you were in dire financial straits? Does she similarly borrow from other colleagues? Do you know anything about the purpose of the loans? How does she generally steward her personal finances? What about your employer’s resources?

Have you spoken to a confidant at work about this matter? Have you reached out to HR? There is probably a good reason for your qualms about lending money to your boss. Face her and express your discomfort. It is not unfathomable that you could have no spare money to lend, even to your boss. Being unhelpful is not right, yet you should not succumb to abuse. If you keep lending money to your boss and having a bad taste in your mouth, your relationship with her will eventually nosedive. You already have misgivings about lending money to your boss. Will thinking about charging interest not add salt to injury?