Ask HR: Should I charge my boss interest the next time he borrows money?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • There is probably a good reason for your qualms about lending money to your boss. Face her and express your discomfort.


  • It is not unfathomable that you could have no spare money to lend, even to your boss.


  • Being unhelpful is not right, yet you should not succumb to abuse. If you keep lending money to your boss and having a bad taste in your mouth, your relationship with her will eventually nosedive.

My supervisor has borrowed money from me twice and has repaid without issues and now she has asked to borrow yet again. I find it awkward to refuse or have such arrangements with my boss. A friend is telling me to take advantage and charge interest. What do you advise?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.