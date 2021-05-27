Ask HR: My new boss is incompetent. Should I expose her to HR?

We recently got a new manager and she is making me very unhappy. She comes to me about 20 times every day asking simple questions related to our work and at times she asks the same thing. I cover her mistakes and have been teaching her how to do simple tasks. Should I raise this issue with HR?

Do not allow anyone to interfere with your happiness. It is clear that the manager is in a new environment and holding an unfamiliar role. Acclimatising to the new work culture could be tough, especially when dealing uncooperative employees. There is also a false misconception that managers are the custodians of all knowledge at the workplace. Most times, experienced employees have more specialised knowledge than the manager. Actually, as you progress in your career, you will need more leadership and people management skills since for you to be considered for a managerial role, it is obvious that you have professional experience.

Luckily, you have a manager who wants to understand your work rather than one who wants to change work processes without consultations. I sense some animosity. Were you also eyeing the position? If yes, just support your manager so that in future, when in similar circumstances, you may get the necessary support. If possible, find out the gaps you have that made the company source externally for a manager, and close them.

If you choose not to support your manager, you will come out as an ill willed individual and she might also opt not to support your career progression. If she is not suitable for the role, her supervisor will eventually expose her through the performance management process.

She could be seeking assistance from you because you possess the knowledge of work processes, or was advised to work closely with you when she joined. Why don’t you take advantage of this by supporting her? That way, she might consider you as her deputy, which puts you on a good career growth path. This is an operational issue, and involving HR might soil your work environment. Navigate the situation tactfully and use it to your advantage. It might mean more work for you at the beginning, but in the long run it will give you competitive advantage at the work place.

