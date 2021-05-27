Ask HR: My new boss is incompetent. Should I expose her to HR?

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • If you choose not to support your manager, you will come out as an ill willed individual and she might also opt not to support your career progression.


  • If she is not suitable for the role, her supervisor will eventually expose her through the performance management process.

We recently got a new manager and she is making me very unhappy. She comes to me about 20 times every day asking simple questions related to our work and at times she asks the same thing. I cover  her mistakes and have been teaching her how to do simple tasks. Should I raise this issue with HR? 

