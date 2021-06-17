Ask HR: My boss lectured me for speaking my mind

My head of department gave me a tough lecture last week, objecting to something I said to her during a recent online departmental meeting. What I said was factual and therefore I did not see any need for the fuss she made. Is it wrong to exercise the freedom to share what is on my mind? What am I missing here?

Few people make meaningful progress in their careers without growth-enhancing sessions including the variety you describe as a tough lecture from your boss. Other career growth avenues include coaching, mentoring, occasional upbraiding and moments of deploying one’s own devices to swim to shore. Growth comes with its share of discovery, delight as well as discomfort.

What matter did you raise concerning your boss in the said meeting? Were you correcting your boss on the call? If so, might you have appeared to others more interested in proving that you were right and that your boss was wrong than solving the problem at hand? Were you addressing an urgent issue failing whose resolution would have put your organisation at risk, or was it a typo on her slide? Is it a principle she held that you disagreed with? To whom did the greatest benefit accrue by bringing up the issue during the meeting?

Regardless of the matter in question, what was your tone? Sometimes it is not the fact but how it comes across that makes the difference. A fact can be hurtful or helpful based on the manner of its delivery.

Tone sometimes betrays the heart. What was the timing of your remarks? Did everyone in the meeting need to know about the issue you raised? Based on the lecture, what seemed to have offended your boss most? Would it, in retrospect, have made a difference if you had stopped to consider the question “What is the most effective way of approaching this matter?” It is possible that your boss felt undermined by pointing out the issue in the presence of your colleagues. There is more to making the right impact than having the right intention.