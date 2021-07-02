Ask HR: Must one change his personality to excel at the workplace?

My supervisor says that I need to appear more serious in the office. She says that life is not a joke. My personality is colourful and I speak a lot but I work hard and have a good performance record. I wonder what he means by saying that I should get serious. Should people change their nature in order to succeed in their career?



Some people naturally have a serious demeanour while others do not. Many have a blend of both ends of the spectrum. Appearances can be deceptive and may at times not reflect differences in personality. A naturally serious person is capable of appearing carefree in some settings just as a naturally carefree individual can appear serious in certain circumstances. One could wear a look to suit a given situation.

Different personalities add to the diversity at the workplace yet none is superior to others. It is likely that your supervisor is aware of this and therefore you need to probe the matter further. Did she give you the context for the said feedback? Do you bring frivolousness to situations that call for a serious approach? Do you regularly make remarks that undermine the gravity of a discussion? In any event, a workplace where employees permanently wear grim looks without punctuating work with occasional light-heartedness would be uninvitingly sterile. Few people would thrive in such a work environment.

A serious appearance, where appropriate, may give the impression that an individual takes due care while undertaking their responsibilities. Might this be what your boss wants you to understand? While personality is not a cloak one could wear at will, it is possible for anyone to bring the right level of gravity to different situations at the work place.

A conversation covering the same topic with a peer might require a different approach from one with the chair of your board of directors. This means that the expectation is not that you should change your nature but the approach to different situations. Lack of sensitivity could negatively affect the perceptions of your stakeholders, which could undermine your career. You can be garrulous and yet inspire confidence in others. It is more about social adeptness than genetics.