Ask HR: Must I defend my company even if I don't agree with some decisions?

I work for a manufacturing company that regularly changes the prices of our goods in response to market changes, and this directly affects consumers. Of late, my family members and friends have complained about our poor service delivery and high cost of products. Should I tell them that I don’t really agree with the decisions taken by my employer?



In the course of work, we sometimes get access to classified information. Most employment contracts have a provision that requires employees not to divulge any information that is not in the public domain or required by law enforcement authorities. Therefore, in this instance, it would be wrong to discuss the dealings of your employer because you will be infringing on this requirement, and your contract could be terminated due to breach of confidentiality.

Make your family understand that by asking you such questions, they are putting you in a difficult situation where you have to choose between defending your employer and telling the truth. Maybe in your position, you can’t do much about the prices, like your family expects you to. There must be an array of options in the market that your family members can consider, depending on their purchasing power and how they prefer to be treated as clients. Encourage your family member and close associates to consume your employer’s products because this will bring revenue, which will enable your organisation to keep paying you.

You are your employer’s ambassador. Therefore, you shouldn’t ignore the complaints from your family. Take it as feedback and make the relevant department aware of those grievances. Consumer needs should be at the center of your operations. Therefore, your company should review the feedback and respond accordingly to consumers so as to maintain their market share.

As an employee, you might have divergent opinions and you might not agree with all business decision that your employer takes that have direct impact on the consumers. However, the core values embraced by the company should be your guide. Instead of worrying about situations that are not in your control, focus your energy on challenges that are within your control and make a difference.