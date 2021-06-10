Ask HR: Must I defend my company even if I don't agree with some decisions?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • Maybe in your position, you can’t do much about the prices, like your family expects you to.


  • There must be an array of options in the market that your family members can consider, depending on their purchasing power and how they prefer to be treated as clients.


  • Encourage your family member and close associates to consume your employer’s products because this will bring revenue, which will enable your organisation to keep paying you.

I work for a manufacturing company that regularly changes the prices of our goods in response to market changes, and this directly affects consumers. Of late, my family members and friends have complained about our poor service delivery and high cost of products. Should I tell them that I don’t really agree with the decisions taken by my employer?

