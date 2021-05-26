Ask HR: Just how can I find a job during this pandemic?

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • I am sure you have a list of top notch organisation in your search list, but do not ignore the informal and public sector, or the civil service.


  • Lastly, there is never a perfect time to be a job creator. Scan the market for self-employment prospects.


  • Do you have a passion that you could turn into an income generating venture.

I am fresh graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in finance. I have no work experience except for two three-month internships in different organisations. I am ready to get a good job but I am discouraged by the high unemployment rates in our country. How does one search for a suitable job at a time like this?

