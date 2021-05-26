Ask HR: Just how can I find a job during this pandemic?

I am fresh graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in finance. I have no work experience except for two three-month internships in different organisations. I am ready to get a good job but I am discouraged by the high unemployment rates in our country. How does one search for a suitable job at a time like this?

Yours is a challenge not only faced by entry level job seekers, but experienced workers too. This means that your competitors are not just fellow fresh graduates but also a bunch of more qualified job seekers. However, do not be disheartened. You will be surprised to know that in spite of the pandemic, there are many jobs being created as new business opportunities emerge. We have seen growth in healthcare, digital marketing and sales, distribution owing to rising demand for deliveries and environment conservation.

Although you may not have any work experience, package your CV to highlight your strengths, picking on the technical competencies gleaned from your studies, and your other capabilities including your values and interests. The three-month attachment experience is very useful. Highlight the tasks you performed, challenges faced and how you resolved them, and include your collaboration and problem solving skills. List down the organisations you would like to work for, go to their websites, check their recruitment processes and submit your CV. Where CVs are to be presented in person, do so. Do not be discouraged where feedback is delayed or not forthcoming. Just scan around for relevant job adverts. Be open to going in as an intern or graduate trainee and work your way up.

Your field of study is quite general, so you might want to get some professional training as an analyst, accountant or other field of interest to increase your competitiveness. I am sure you have a list of top notch organisation in your search list, but do not ignore the informal and public sector, or the civil service. Lastly, there is never a perfect time to be a job creator. Scan the market for self-employment prospects. Do you have a passion that you could turn into an income generating venture. My point is, even in the darkest of storms, there are always opportunities that emerge and those quick to spot them tend excel.

Millennial HR

millennialhr.com