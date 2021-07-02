Ask HR: Is it OK to share my personal problems with the boss?

How do I talk to my manager about a family issue that is affecting my work? I am going through personal challenges that are affecting my productivity and it is just a matter of time before I am called out and possibly lose my job. Though I am afraid I may be misunderstood, I have to take the risk and save my job.



I sympathise with your situation, and I can tell that whatever you are going through is weighing heavily on you. But I am encouraged that you are trying to find a good solution to your challenge. If I were in your situation, the first thing I would consider is whether I risk breaking my family’s confidence and trust by sharing the issue. If this is likely to be the case, I would first seek the permission of those concerned. Where there is conflict, and consulting other parties is likely to prove fruitless, I would really think about what I stand to gain by bringing this matter to my employer.

Sharing personal challenges with others depends on the kind of relationship you have with them. Some managers are friendly, others only focus on the job and expect employees to handle their personal issues. If you have a friendly one, look for a suitable time to speak with him or her, then suggest a practical solution.

Be sure to state the kind of support you need, and how much time you could take before bouncing back in your best form. Be flexible and consider suggestions that you didn’t expect, noting that the work you do is important to your employer.

Now, back to a situation where you feel uncomfortable about sharing personal matters with your boss. Do not be discouraged. There must be another senior person you are more comfortable speaking to. Take that route. This could be your HR leader, your welfare manager or employee representative. Many employers have guidelines on how best to extend duty of care to their employees, and there may be a boss-buddy you could speak to. When you get the support you need, be sure to keep your side of the bargain.

Lastly, mind what you share and check if it is something you can live with if it ever came to the public. With experience I have come to understand that the word ‘confidential’ means different things to different people.