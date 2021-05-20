Ask HR: Is it OK for employers to  limit their staff’s right to worship?

My employer has refused to listen to our demands to have a prayer room in the office yet a number of us want to pray and fellowship during breaks. Our MD has said that we come to work to be productive and not to worship. Is it right for an employer to refuse employers such rights?

Some employers provide their employees with premises for prayer and fellowship while others do not. Provision of a prayer room for employees is usually a discretionary matter for employers, not a contractual right to which employees could stake a claim or expect by default. Provision of such premises more often reflects an employer’s spiritual inclinations rather than an organisational imperative. Faith-based organisations may, however, avail prayer rooms or overtly encourage employees to make use of them in furtherance of their objectives.

The importance and expression of spiritual life varies in degree and nature from person to person. Some believe that their connection with God in prayer underwrites the totality of their lives and destiny while others see it as an inane occasional distraction from the daily cares of life, driven more by custom than belief. A prayer room may mean one thing to those for whom prayer is a live conversation with God and another to those for whom prayer comprises rote incantations anchored in religious regimen.

Is your intention to have personal or group prayer with others? Do you have meeting rooms that could serve this purpose at your workplace during break times? Must you have an exclusive room that is consecrated as an altar of worship complete with spiritual paraphernalia? Do your spiritual beliefs not envisage prayer outside a designated room or is location fundamental thereto?

Is your objective merely to connect with God or also to spread your faith amongst colleagues? Perhaps if you ask respectfully, your employer might grant a room in which you could pray. Of course, you could undermine the leeway granted if your prayers invite other colleagues to wonder whether your God is hard of hearing. The lack of a designated prayer room should not hinder prayer and fellowship. Your employer need not be a broker in the relationship between you and God.