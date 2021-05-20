Ask HR: Is it OK for employers to  limit their staff’s right to worship?

By  FRED GITUKU

  • Of course, you could undermine the leeway granted if your prayers invite other colleagues to wonder whether your God is hard of hearing.


  • The lack of a designated prayer room should not hinder prayer and fellowship. Your employer need not be a broker in the relationship between you and God.

My employer has refused to listen to our demands to have a prayer room in the office yet a number of us want to pray and fellowship during breaks. Our MD has said that we come to work to be productive and not to worship. Is it right for an employer to refuse employers such rights?

