Ask HR: How can I earn my team’s trust in this new role?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • Your style does not have to be similar to your predecessor’s, but to win your team’s trust, you have to demonstrate that you have value to add.


  • But, remember, these are no longer your peers. You are now their leader and you will sometimes make unpopular decisions.

I recently moved to a management role after my boss abruptly resigned and I was appointed to replace him. I am excited and so pleased that the company has put their trust in me at such a challenging time. As I lead my team of six, most of them peers in age, how can I earn their trust and respect to succeed in my role?

