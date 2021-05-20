Ask HR: How can I earn my team’s trust in this new role?

I recently moved to a management role after my boss abruptly resigned and I was appointed to replace him. I am excited and so pleased that the company has put their trust in me at such a challenging time. As I lead my team of six, most of them peers in age, how can I earn their trust and respect to succeed in my role?

Congratulations on your appointment to such a great role! Your employer must have unwavering confidence in you. Despite the fact that it has come earlier than expected, embrace it with a positive attitude. Your question is spot on. Winning your team’s trust will allow for good camaraderie as you ease into the role.

First, look back and do a quick strength analysis of your predecessor. What did you and others admire most about his leadership? Perhaps he was good a problem solver, decision maker, had innovative ideas or was trustworthy. Avoid changing the things that worked well, then take time to understand why he did the things you find difficult to understand. Perhaps there were times you expected him to push back on certain decisions and he did not, or he was just too keen on details, or maybe he always delegated roles and you did all his work, or he never implemented your ideas. Get to understand the obstacles that stood in his way before you make promises that may cause you to lose your team’s trust and respect. As your age mates, your team may expect you to fix the challenges you all faced together. Perhaps they are now happy to have ‘one of their own’ higher up. Be friendly but do not to let your guard down.

Research tells us that teams admire leaders who set clear goals, provide regular feedback, empower them to innovate and find solutions to their challenges, provide resources that facilitate work, and who act with integrity and treat them with respect.

Your style does not have to be similar to your predecessor’s, but to win your team’s trust, you have to demonstrate that you have value to add. But, remember, these are no longer your peers. You are now their leader and you will sometimes make unpopular decisions. Be authentic in your communication, listen to feedback and endeavor to motivate them to reach their full potential.