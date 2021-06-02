Ask HR: Help! My new colleague is making me feel so uncomfortable...

I am a new employee and I like my job and the team. At a recent meeting, one of my colleagues looked at me in an unprofessional manner. I felt uncomfortable. I reported the matter to my line manager who said it is hard to confront the person without evidence. Is this sexual harassment?

Harassment could come in many forms. According to the Employment Act, an employee is harassed sexually if the employer, its representative or a colleague requests, directly or indirectly, for any form of sexual favour in order to get preferential treatment at the workplace or otherwise threatens the employee with detrimental present or future employment status. Any kind of sexual behaviour that makes the victim feel uncomfortable including written, spoken or visual material and conduct of sexual nature constitutes sexual harassment.

Employment legislation requires an employer who has twenty or more employees to have a sexual harassment policy in place that clearly defines and prohibits sexual harassment. The employer must also take measures to ensure that employees are not subjected to sexual harassment and that appropriate disciplinary action is taken against perpetrators. Such a policy should also describe the procedure through which employees may bring complaints of sexual harassment to the attention of their employer. Employees should be aware of the provisions of such a policy.

Even with a clear sexual harassment policy in place, there may be situations that require close examination, especially cases of nuanced behaviour that might be subject to misinterpretation. What about your colleague’s look made you feel uncomfortable? Were you in discourse with the colleague? Did you happen to look in the said colleague’s direction or did you endure an uncomfortable spate of ogling? Is the colleague senior to you? Was the look different when the said colleague faced others or was it specific to you? Have you had this experience before? Consider raising the matter with the individual directly and express your discomfort. If this fails, report the matter to HR. Meeting the said colleague again may help you determine whether the offending look was contrived or simply a peculiar factory setting.