Human-wildlife conflict highlighted at Kamtonga School Festival

A visitor to Kamtonga Primary School in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, would be surprised to hear pupils happily singing traditional folk songs and reciting poems deep in the bush.



But that is exactly what happened recently as pupils sang and danced during the commissioning of the Mimo and Evan Caplan Library at their school on November 26, 2023.

The school is located in Lower Mwatate in a game reserve deep in the Tsavo area. On the way to the school, one can see herds of elephants either crossing the road or grazing along the road. Vehicles have to stop to let the jumbos cross the road.

The Grade 7 and 8 pupils sang a traditional Taita folk song about the importance of hygiene and, in particular, clean water. It was also a tribute to Mimo and Evan Caplan for making clean water available to the learners and the community at large.

The poems recited by the Grade 5 pupils were about human-wildlife conflict and the importance of libraries in learning institutions.

All these pieces were performed to celebrate the official opening of two projects that will change their lives. One is the school borehole, which will make their lives easier and safer. Before the borehole was sunk, the pupils had to walk five kilometres to Manoa Dam to fetch water. They risked being trampled on or even killed by elephants.

The second project unveiled at the school that day was a modern library.

Both projects, especially the borehole, will be life-changing for the school. According to Mr Daniel Kioko, the school's headmaster, more than five adults have been killed by marauding elephants on their way to fetch water from the dam.

The dam water which the locals share with the wild animals is not safe for drinking. According to the head teacher, the number of learners has increased because of the availability of safe and clean drinking water.



"The journey to the dam was risky and many parents kept their children out of school but this has now changed," Mr Kioko told Nation.Africa.

Both projects were set up by Mimo and Evan Caplan in conjunction with ICA's Gems Keep Giving.

Mimo and her husband, Evan Caplan, say they decided to support the borehole projects through ICA Gems Keep Giving after noticing the dangers pupils faced when fetching and using water from the dam. After the borehole project, the couple decided to build a modern library.

"We work and live in this mining area and it is our pleasure to contribute to the community," said Mimo, who is popularly known as Madam Mimo Mama Mimo by the locals.