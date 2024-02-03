Australian-American evangelist Nick Vujicic is in Kenya

Australian-American evangelist and motivational speaker Nick Vujicic - who was born with Tetra-Amelia Syndrome, a rare condition characterised by the absence of arms and legs - is in Kenya on a four-day official visit.

On Friday, Mr Vujicic addressed 2,500 Moi Girls High School students and their teachers.

He advised the students to be more careful about social media and things that lead to exposure to pornographic material.

Despite being born without limbs, Nick is no ordinary man. Besides being an evangelist, he is a New York Times bestselling author, coach, philanthropist and entrepreneur.

He is also an adviser to many world leaders and institutions of higher learning.

He arrived in Kenya on January 31 and held a meeting with over 2,500 young people at the Nairobi Film Centre.

He connects with his huge social media following through "The Nick Vujicic Podcast" and engages through webinars and coaching. His mission is to inspire young people to live their lives without limits.

Despite his condition, being bullied and made fun of at school from an early age, he chose to go to a normal school rather than a special school, as many would have thought was the obvious choice.

In high school, with the help of a few friends, Nick spent most of his time confined to a wheelchair and experienced a lot of ridicule, but he held his head high and refused to give up.

He persevered through life's challenges and discovered key principles that enabled him to find his purpose and turn obstacles into opportunities, making him one of the most sought-after inspirational speakers in the world.

"Our main focus is to help young people become positive contributors to their families, communities and this nation," Mr Vujicic said.

"Life is what you make of it. You can become whatever you want to be and achieve beyond expectations. When life gives you lemons, don't complain. Make lemonade instead," he told students.

The Australian-American is an anti-bullying advocate who travels around the world speaking to millions of students and governments.

He has developed an innovative Social Emotional Learning curriculum called 'Attitude Is Altitude', which teaches students to make positive changes in their lives and communities. He is also the founder and CEO of the non-profit ministry Life Without Limbs.

The organisation preaches the gospel and helps disadvantaged people.

This ministry has reached over 700 million people and its mission is to reach the entire globe of over 8 billion people.

With his caretaker Giovani Recco, Mr James Smith and others, he can "juggle many balls on his hands", balancing parenthood, business, evangelism, public speaking and philanthropy.

At Moi Girls, Mr Vujicic inspected a guard of honour organised by the students. On Sunday, the team will be at Mount Kenya University in Thika.

"This is a rare opportunity for our students. Meeting Nick is truly inspiring for them and all of us," said Mrs Margaret Njaaga, the school's principal.
































