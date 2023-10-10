ACCES 2023 music conference returns to Dar es Salaam

The 2023 Music In Africa Conference for Collaborations, Exchange and Showcases (ACCES) has announced the release of the upcoming music trade show’s conference programme.

ACCES 2023 is taking place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from November 9 to 11 after it held a successful edition in the same city last year.

ACCES is a pan-African trade show for music industry players to exchange ideas, discover new talent and create business linkages.

The programme features more than 40 top speakers from Africa and around the world who will address key aspects of the local and global music industries, and in the process amplify knowledge and opportunities for players in the African music industry.

The music conference – which also includes live music showcases by artist from across Africa, capacity-building workshops, exhibitions, networking and visits to music industry hubs in the Tanzanian city – is free for Africans to attend. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis via the official website.

Programme highlights include a keynote interview with South African musician and entrepreneur Sho Madjozi and Voice of America’s Heather Maxwell as well as a keynote by Tanzanian bongo flava artist and producer Marioo.

ACCES will also host in-depth discussions about music rights management, music entrepreneurship, music publishing, branding, touring, collaborations and tech in the music industry.

Apart from the music business and its intricacies, ACCES will zoom in on singeli, the upbeat Tanzanian electro sound that is taking the world by storm, by hosting a dedicated interactive panel discussion about the genre and featuring top singeli acts Balaa MC and Kadilida on the ACCES showcase programme.

Joining the two Tanzanians on the line-up are Sho Madjozi (South Africa), Marioo (Tanzania), Siti Muharam and The Unguja All Stars (Tanzania), Ngwaka Son Systéme (DRC), Nour Harkati (Tunisia), Zolani Mahola & The Feminine Force (South Africa), Alostmen (Ghana), Feli Nandi (Zimbabwe), Leo Mkanyia (Tanzania), Kasiva Mutua (Kenya), Madalitso Band (Malawi) and Damian Soul (Tanzania).

“We have curated an incredible conference programme for ACCES 2023,” Music In Africa Foundation executive director Eddie Hatitye said. “Conference attendees can expect an inclusive event where we will celebrate African music and the possibilities that exist for all who operate in the industry. We want everyone to leave this event with new ideas and a sense that anything is possible in a space that is growing in stature by the day. This is an ideal opportunity for musicians, music entrepreneurs, event organisers and just about anyone else working in African music to make new friends, hear about the latest trends in the music industry and take their work to the next level.”

ACCES returns to Dar es Salaam for a second consecutive year, based on ACCES’ new sustainability model to create more opportunities for local music professionals. This will allow participants to strengthen already existing partnerships and act as a strong catalyst for robust engagement.