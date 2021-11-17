Wealth must never shut our eyes

The English translation Grace Ogot’s Simbi Nyaima  originally written in Dholuo. 

By  Ochieng' Obunga

What you need to know:

  • Simbi Nyaima tells the story of Owiny clan and their movement to present day Homa Bay County.
  •  Ochieng’ Yogo and the Owiny clan that lived at Simbi are judged for thinking that their success in battle and in amassing wealth made them superior to everyone else,
  • The frame of the novel is a retold half legend half etiological Luo narrative which explains the features in the saline Crater Lake Lake Simbi in Homa Bay County.


Title: Simba Nyaima: The Village that Sank

