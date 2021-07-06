Symposium and exhibition offer emerging artists a lifeline

Katanu Kai with her Queen at Karen Village, 30 June, 2021

Photo credit: Margaretta wa Gacheru

By  MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

What you need to know:

  • The program, which Department of Culture Director Dr Kiprop Lagat says was initiated by the government, also includes a 10-day residency for 40 emerging artists.
  • As he officially opened the residency and symposium last Thursday, Dr Lagat noted the Fund was created by Parliament back in 2003 but it had barely been used until now.

For the very first time, the Kenya government has allocated millions from its Sports, Art, and Social Development Fund to visual artists participating in the Emerging Visual Artists Symposium and Exhibition currently underway at Karen Village.

