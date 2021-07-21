RISE: The 4-Way Manifesto For Life & Legacy 

Author: Dr Patricia Murugami

Genre: Personal Growth & Leadership

Year of Publication: 2020

Publisher: Publishing Institute House

Availability: NURIA BOOKSTORE

Price: Sh.1,499

Are you a young person attempting to gain a foothold in your career? Or a Chief Executive Officer wondering how to scale greater heights? Are you a team leader concerned about realising collective goals? Or maybe you just want to break barriers and optimise your potential? If so, then “Rise” by Patricia Murugami is written with you in mind.

“Rise” is a book for anyone, as the author states at some point in the book, “to overcome any limitations, whether inherently conceived or externally borrowed, to realise their maximum potential in all aspects”. This, the book avers, is possible through a change of heart, mind and an absolute overhaul of one’s attitude towards growth.

The book accurately argues the case of personal growth in all aspects of life:

Physical, mental, career and financial, are based on intentional change of one’s mind set.

Through relatable anecdotes from her childhood days, Dr Murugami traces the roots of her transformation into the person she is. Like most Kenyan parents, Murugami’s farther and mother instilled in her and her siblings values such as hard work, integrity, patience, courage, and honesty at a young age, and she says that this shaped her view of the world and were crucial in her success.

But why such abstract values first? Murugami argues that for any concrete growth to take place, an individual must be intentional in everything they do. And suffice it to say, intention is influenced by inner drive that can only be triggered by an individual. In other words, you are your greatest influence towards the actual change you need to see in your life. Similarly, you are the greatest impediment to your transformation journey. However, the good news is that she offers a guide on how to avoid being a hindrance to your personal growth through self-awareness.

The author has everyone in mind, regardless of age, career disposition, financial ability, or even origin. The book is written particularly for anyone who wants to make a step forward in their lives. Most importantly, “Rise” disabuses us of the flawed notion that the enemy of our progress is out there, someone or something else that is without our reach. On the contrary, Murugami makes a convincing case that we are born with limitless capabilities to achieve and go beyond what we can see. The fact that we can imagine and envision it, means that we can ultimately achieve it. It is the strong will, Murugami says, which we need to transcend the obstacles on the paths we wish to tread, and that will can only come when there is self-awareness.

So what makes the text different from other leadership, personal growth and motivational books? First, the author intends to make us recognise our inherent powers. In every chapter, she lists the characteristics that we need to look out for to gauge our self-awareness, and the level at which we are in our pursuit of wholesome growth. Besides, this book is written for everyone. The author exhibits rare ability to put everyone into the big picture of personal growth, regardless of our inherent human differences. Secondly, the author does not shy away from calling us out of our comfort zone, and the hedges of limitations with which we have shielded ourselves in status quo.