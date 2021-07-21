RISE: The 4-Way Manifesto For Life & Legacy 

By  MUCHIRA GACHENGE

What you need to know:

  • The author has everyone in mind, regardless of age, career disposition, financial ability, or even origin.


  • The book is written particularly for anyone who wants to make a step forward in their lives.


  • Most importantly, “Rise” disabuses us of the flawed notion that the enemy of our progress is out there, someone or something else that is without our reach.

Author: Dr Patricia Murugami 
Genre: Personal Growth & Leadership
Year of Publication: 2020 
Publisher: Publishing Institute House
Availability: NURIA BOOKSTORE 
Price: Sh.1,499

