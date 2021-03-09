New Kenyan musicals coming soon

Eric Wainaina had roused wide-ranging interest in musical theatre in the past, first when he staged DJ Lwanda back at the turn of the millennium, followed by his award-winning Mo Faya, and finally, his internationally acclaimed Tinga Tinga Tales.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

What you need to know:

  • The whole concept was radical, as the artists were being challenged to come up with not just original storylines but also musical scores and credible characters.
  • What was marvelous was seeing how 11 different ideas began to germinate.
  • But to propel the process forward, Eric and Sheba invited Roberta to come share her dramaturgic process of developing a musical theatre production with them.

The Nairobi Musical Theatre Initiative came into being in 2016, promising to be one of the most exciting, innovative, and ambitious performing arts project in Kenya’s cultural history.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. One giant step: Moon race hots up

  2. Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

  3. Where are women in the 2022 presidential race?

  4. Just a Man: Every destiny's child needs a Mr Mburia

  5. Living with allergies and pets

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.