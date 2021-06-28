Graffiti art spreads all over Nairobi

Daddo's 'Fight for Survival' mural at Sanaa Center, Mathare June 9, 2021. 

Photo credit: Margaretta wa Gacheru

By  MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

  • Graffiti art picked up steam at PAWA254 where guys like Swift9, BSQ and others attracted lots of young blood to ‘intern’ with them and learn by doing, which worked well.
  • Dust Depo became the next venue where ‘Street Art’ shows invited artists like Kirush, Eljah, Msale, KayMist and B-Thufu to take on the Railway Museum’s extended wall and turn it into a graffiti art extravaganza. 

TICAH (Trust for Indigenous Culture and Health) created a wonderful initiative a few years back when they launched Dream Cona at Uhuru Garden and invited local artists to come to create communal artworks that proved how well visual artists can create collectively.

