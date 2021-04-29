Gor’s paintings and etchings set for exhibition at Red Hill Gallery

Gor Soudan's "Bubbles Shells Study". 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

What you need to know:

  • Fortunately, Red Hill Gallery’s owner-curator Hellmuth Rossler-Musch got hold of an address and snail mailed Gor on the chance that he’d gone home in Nyanza.
  • And sure enough, Hellmuth received a response from Gor who said he’s in the process of designing a studio gallery right around where he lives. 

Even before the coronavirus came to Kenya and shut down most businesses and cultural events, visual artist Gor Soudan was missing in action (MIA). His disappearance from the Nairobi art scene happened after he had exhibitions at several local galleries, two at Red Hill, another at Circle Art, and he was even seen participating in an International School of Kenya (ISK) FOTA exhibition sometime after that.

