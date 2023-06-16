Don’t You Trust Me? New book delves into complexities of teenage

As Kenyans continue to embrace the reading culture, authors and writers are trying their best to produce captivating and interesting stories and books, in both physical copies and on digital platforms.

According to a recent study by data firm Stadi Analytics and the Writers Guild Kenya (WGK), at least 85 per cent of Nairobi residents read regularly, while more than half read on a daily basis.

According to the findings of the research, which were released in February, books are read by 86 per cent of the Nairobi population, whereas 36 per cent prefer newspapers.

While women prefer to read fiction, men like non-fiction stories, which includes books, journals and newspapers.

But with less focus on children, Don’t You Trust Me? Bolas Hidden Burden, a novel by Evalyn Oloo, has taken the Kenyan market by storm to address teenage issues.

The book has been considered as one of the best-selling fictional writing among the Kenyan population as it aims to cater for not only the needs of children between 13 and 18 years but also parents.

Broken promises

It is intended to engage and educate youngsters about cybersecurity and good digital citizenship.

In this captivating story, Bola, a frustrated 13-year-oldboy, navigates the challenges of primary school and his complex family dynamics.

He finds solace in using his mother's phone to connect with friends on social media. Bola's distrust of adults stems from broken promises in the past and his household is filled with intense conversations and clashes.

His spirited younger sister, Zola, adds to the dynamics, unafraid to confront others. As the narrative unfolds, Bola's encounters and experiences shape his understanding of himself and the digital world.

He connects with an unknown girl named Charm4 on Instagram and their relationship evolves into a daily obligation that he must hide from his mother. The strain on his academic performance and well-being becomes apparent, leading to unforeseen consequences.

Dark realities

Amid personal struggles, Bola's actions lead to conflicts that challenge his moral compass.

The story delves into the complexities of friendship, loyalty and the importance of honesty and accountability.

Bola's journey highlights the risks and pitfalls of the digital realm and emphasizes the significance of cybersecurity and responsible technology use.

Throughout the story, Bola's interactions with friends and encounters with online relationships expose him to the dark realities of the online world.

As the consequences of his choices unfold, Bola finds himself isolated and engaging in disruptive behavior at school, spiraling deeper into despair.