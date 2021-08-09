Contested concepts of African beauty at One Off Gallery

Wambui Collymore at her Akili ni Nywele installation at One Off Gallery. 

Photo credit: Margaretta wa Gacheru

By  MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

What you need to know:

  • More precisely, she explores how African women and other women of colour are affected by society’s definitions of beauty and the broader theme of femininity.
  • For instance, who defines what constitutes black beauty and femininity?
  • And where did these concepts come from in the first place?

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. It’s an idiom we often hear as one way to define the concept of beauty. Wambui Kamiru Collymore calls into question both the concept of beauty and its practice by African women.

