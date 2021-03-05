Celebrating ‘Africa Adorned’

Cover of Africa Ardoned
Cover of Africa Ardoned.
Photo credit: Courtesy

What you need to know:

  • The all-colour coffee table-top book, ‘Africa Adorned’ set off fireworks internationally when it came out in 1984.
  • No one before Fisher had entered so deeply into African cultures to capture the exceptional beauty and decorative elegance.
  • No one before her had revealed the extent to which Africans decorated themselves.

In Nairobi, to celebrate the 37th anniversary of the publication of her seminal book, Africa Adorned on February 14th, the Australian photographer, Angela Fisher also met up with the man, Alan Donovan, who introduced her to the fellow photographer, who would become her best friend and co-author of 17 more books on African ceremonies and culture, Carol Beckwith.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.