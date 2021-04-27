By the Book: Feyisayo Anjorin

Photo credit: Pool

By  Ochieng' Obunga

What you need to know:

  • I started writing when I was eight. I wrote stories about the simple world of children or probably reactions to the stories I read by writers like Chinua Achebe (Chike and The River), Cyprian Ekwensi, Mamman Vatsa, and Kola Onadipe.
  • I started taking writing seriously when I wrote a short story, The Depressing Command for Litro, a UK magazine.
  • My discovery was more of an organic process. I had the privilege of reading many works of fiction as a child because my dad bought those books.

Feyisayo Anjorin is a widely published Nigerian writer. A filmmaker by training, he is also an actor. During this interview, conducted on the Easter Monday of 2021, Feyisayo is at home, spending time with his family. Although a full-time writer, he had decided not to touch any keyboard or let characters in his head drag him to his study. He clarifies that writing is so solitary that if one cannot establish a balance between it and family, he might risk losing them. 

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. By the Book: Feyisayo Anjorin

  2. Facebook, Spotify team up to allow in-app music listening

  3. Kanye West sneakers shatter sale records at Sh194 million

  4. Oscars audience halved in massive ratings drop

  5. Remembering Mose Fan Fan of ‘Papa Lolo’ hit song

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.