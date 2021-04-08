Book Review: Why women who end their marriages do so well

Book Title: Cutting Loose: Why Women Who End Their Marriages Do So Well

Author: Ashton Applewhite

Year of Publication: 1997

Reviewer: Faith Oneya

Ashton Applewhite’s book has a title that makes it easy to demonise or dismiss. Cutting Loose: Why Women Who End Their Marriages Do So Well sounds like a radical feminist manifesto to extinguish men from the equation of love and marriage. I was hesitant to buy the book at first and spent two years debating whether reading it would add any value to my life when I finally bought it.

My supplier, a lovely book vendor called Ayub who’s stationed in front of Nation Media Group offices on Kimathi Street, joked that he was hesitant to sell me the book because it would “give me all the tricks to leave my husband.”

Unfounded fears

As it turned out when I eventually gave the book a chance, my fears (and Ayub’s) were unfounded.

And for you, dear reader, I will try to demystify it so that you don’t suffer a fate like mine.

No, this is not a book that teaches women how to leave their husbands. Women don’t need to be schooled on that, anyway. The author writes compellingly about the forgotten and often ostracised tribe of women who choose themselves in a world that defines them by their marriages. These are stories of women who refused to sink in the patriarchy ship and became the captains of their lives. And the author should know, having suffered a similar fate before divorcing her husband and father of her two children.

Not an anti-marriage campaign

No, it’s not an anti-marriage campaign but a series of beautifully rendered personal accounts of women who’ve been there, done that and have made peace with their fates.

Yes, the title is difficult to swallow (or perhaps unsuitable) for a society that believes happiness and fulfilment rest in marriage. But books are meant to help us access worlds we never dreamt of.

Speaking of different worlds, one downside about the book is that it is too…American. The practical tips and legal advice offered, for example, can’t be applied locally. So, you will have many: “Good to know. So, what?” moments as you go through the chapters.

All in all, it’s an insightful and realistic book. And yes, both men and women can enjoy reading it, especially those for whom gender justice is a core value they champion.



