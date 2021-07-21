BOOK NOOK: The Big Conservation Lie

Photo credit: Pool

By  MUCHIRA GACHENGE

What you need to know:

  • The truth, an unsettling one for that matter, is that the local communities continue to suffer.


  • From being relocated from their lands to drier areas without water for their use and for their animals, to being shot at by Kenya Wildlife Service guards on allegations of poaching.


  • The local communities such as the Maasai who reside in areas surrounding the parks continue to suffer immeasurable pain and total disrespect. 

Author: John Mbaria & Mordecai Ogada  
Genre: Nonfiction (Wildlife Conservation)
Year of Publication: 2017
Publisher: Lens&Pens Publishing
Availability: NURIA BOOKSTORE
Price: Sh. 2,299
 

