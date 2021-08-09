Book Nook: Author shows the possibility of growth after loss

The stories of widows being ejected from their marital homes by relatives are way too familiar. Perhaps, it’s likely you know or know of someone who has suffered irreplaceable loss- that of a spouse- and has been subjected to homelessness shortly after that by jealous and sometimes greedy relatives.

This is the story in The Forsaken: Rising Against All Odds by Charles Mwita. His is creatively woven and packaged in a novel that explores hope beyond the unquantifiable loss and growth at the sight of insurmountable obstacles.

The novel begins with a flashback to the younger days of the narrator, whom we later learn is Steve Chacha, and the sibling to their only child Anita. Steve, a young boy, loses his father to cancer. Like his younger sister, he does not come to terms with the reality of their loss or its depth either, as they wear the benefit of childhood that comes with natural shielding from catastrophes and harsh realities such as death. However, their lives are never the same again, as their mother—their only fountain of hope and breadwinner—is ejected from their home by their uncle. Their lives swiftly change from that of comfort and certainty to one characterised by hunger, homelessness and eventually, hope.

Before his father passes on, and while on his deathbed, he engages Steve in a final conversation. He says, “Take care of your sister, and be good to your mum.” This is the burden of responsibility transferred to the young Steve, and which seems to define roles for him while at the same time ushering him into ‘adulthood’ at his tender age. This responsibility he bears throughout the novel, which informs his hope, resilience, and hard work to create a brighter future for himself.

There is no doubt that there is the intrinsic motivation to overcome and set a foothold for themselves amidst all the challenges Steve’s family faces. In the absence of their father and violent relatives, they move from hungry days to homeless days to days of reward for the hard work and resilience to stay the course. Eventually, Steve beats the odds in his environment to join the university, where he also aspires for the student union presidency. Agreeably, this is the height of his achievement, as education is the preferred lamp that lights one’s path to prosperity. Hence, it would be accurate to aver that Steve’s is a story of rising from ashes and defying the act of being buried to stand tall on the mountain of personal redefinition.

The novel is an easy-to-read, easy-to-follow text. Would the editor have been a bit keener, they would have tightened the scenes to transform it into a not-to-familiar-not-too-predictable plot. Besides, the author would also have done better with improved dialogue, as the scanty conversation in the text almost rendered it “more telling.” You will enjoy the text if you like your reading fast-paced and predictable.

***

Muchira Gachenge is an online sub-editor at The East African