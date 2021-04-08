At 99, Njenga is still a busy man

Photo credit: Margaretta Wagacheru

By  MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

What you need to know:

  • His works are inspired primarily by his mother and grandmother, who were both potters.
  • Growing up, he used to help his mother prepare her clay.
  • At the same time, he learned the material’s infinite possibilities, not just in shaping pots, but also in modeling stories about individuals whose lives he encountered every day as a social worker in Eastlands for many years.

Aged 99, pioneering Kenyan artist Edward Njenga is a busy man. He’s been slowed down just a tiny bit by a leg problem that ultimately led to partial amputation. But otherwise, Njenga is easily as robust, sharp, and involved with the art that has occupied his life for many decades as a man half his age.

