Artists use creativity as a coping mechanism 

Michael Musyoka's painting in the Coping Mechanisms exhibition.  

Photo credit: Margaretta wa Gacheru

By  MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

What you need to know:

  • There are several installations in the show as well. Emmaus created a series of video and audio installations while he was an artist-in-residence in Germany.
  • “I was in Berlin when Covid-19 hit, and I couldn’t come back. So my way of coping was trying to find ways to capture the serenity I felt while I was there. It’s what led to my creating the videos and audios that became an installation in the show,” he says.

Brush Tu artists were thinking about coping mechanisms even before the Covid-19 hit Kenya and the country got shut down. And long before their exhibition opened at Alliance Francaise earlier this month.

