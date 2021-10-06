Artists use creativity as a coping mechanism 

Brush Tu artists were thinking about coping mechanisms even before the Covid-19 hit Kenya and the country got shut down. And long before their exhibition opened at Alliance Francaise earlier this month.

“We had been talking about having an exhibition around that theme since there are so many issues that we artists are struggling with. But then we never got around to it until now,” says Michael Musyoka, one of Brush Tu Artists Collective’s founder members.

Michael is also one of nine group members whose artworks are on display at Alliance Francaise in a show entitled Coping Mechanisms.

The other eight are Abdul Kiprop, Boniface Maina, another founder member, Bushkimani Moira, Emmaus Kimani, Kimani Ngaru, Lincoln Mwangi, Peteros Ndunde, and Sebawali Sio.

Found creative means

Each of the nine has found its own creative means of coping with difficulties, be they Covid-related or otherwise. Most of them are hanging from the AF walls either as paintings (by Musyoka, Sebawali, Lincoln and Bushkimani), or drawings Peteros, or photography by Emmaus Kimani or prints by Abdul.

But there are also several sculptures shaped by Kimani Ngaru, Brush Tu’s first professional sculptor to join the group.

There are several installations in the show as well. Emmaus created a series of video and audio installations while he was an artist-in-residence in Germany.

“I was in Berlin when Covid-19 hit, and I couldn’t come back. So my way of coping was trying to find ways to capture the serenity I felt while I was there. It’s what led to my creating the videos and audios that became an installation in the show,” he says.

Intriguing work

The other installation is by Bushkimani, whose scrap-metal collage entitled "The Scientist, the Politician, and their Mouthpiece: If you can’t beat them, run!" is an intriguing work unto itself. Yet what makes it an installation is the bird’s cage hanging a few feet away from it where several caged birds seem spellbound, watching the scrap-metal TV screen.

“We are like the birds who look like they are caged, but they don’t realise there are holes in the cage sufficient for them to fly out if they wished easily. So their entrapment is an illusion,” she adds. ‘The point is they all had a choice!”

Asked by DN Life and Style how the installation reflects her means of coping, she says she has become more of an active observer of social affairs rather than being depressed by the current state of things.

Peteros Ndunde says he feels similarly in that his means of coping is facing whatever troubles come his way and facing them head-on. His sinuous drawings of dynamic men in motion reflect that same sort of resilience. They seem to get more agile, refined and aligned with a delicate balance that keeps them in motion and also able to avoid being overwhelmed by the issues that might come along.

Boniface Maina says he put several of his earlier works in the exhibition since they say more about a time when he was struggling to cope with internal issues. “Previously, my art had been more political, but I wanted to shift into a more self-reflective mode. I wasn’t quite sure how to do that,” he adds. That discomfort over his felt need to make the transition from the familiar to the unknown is reflected in his works in the exhibition. The pieces reflect his already having made a move artistically though he may not have realised it at the time.

Lincoln Mwangi also displays several paintings that are from an earlier time. But they equally reflect his means of coping with the challenges of the day. He spent much of the lockdown preparing artworks to include in his recent solo exhibition at GravitArt.





Effective means of coping

The same is true for Sebawali, who has a solo exhibition at Lisa Christophersen’s new venue, LifeStyle. Seba like Lincoln, had found the most effective means of coping with these uncertain times is to work at what she most loves doing, and that is to create.

Finally, the paintings in ‘Coping Mechanisms’ that I found disturbing are by Musyoka. Noting that the exhibition's title had been intentionally open-ended, meaning everyone might have a different challenge to cope with, Musyoka says he was taking a deeper look at the issue of death since for him, it is inevitable.

“It was coming to terms with its inevitability that I had to cope with,” he says. It is also what inspired the art he produced for Coping Mechanisms.

It’s not my favourite, but it’s perhaps the most provocative in the exhibition.