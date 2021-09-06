Artist who combines art, tradition and technology

Greenman with his 'Mundu Muue's 'radio transmitter', part of the 'Disobedient Devices' exhibition at Nairobi National Museum on  August 21, 2021. 

Photo credit: Margaretta wa Gacheru

By  MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

What you need to know:

  • Greenman shares the show with Joan Otieno of Warembo Wasanii, Moira Bushkimani of Brush tu Artists Collective and Dani Ploeger, a Dutch post-doctoral researcher from University of London.
  • All four created art forms reminiscent of devices used traditionally in ritual practices.
  • In addition, Joan, Dani, and Greenman created three short films to dramatise the way those devices were used historically.

Greenman is known among friends and fellow artists by that name only. Few people even question his true identity since it’s the only name he answers to. His parents named him Mule Mbillo.

