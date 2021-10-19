Artist’s magical realism paints River Nile in new light

Miska Mohmmed poses next to one of her paintings inspired by River Nile. 

Photo credit: Margaretta wa Gacheru

By  MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

What you need to know:

  • Miska’s paintings have been exhibited by Circle Art several times since then, but not only in Nairobi. Circle Art’s founder and director, Danda Jamoljmek has taken her work to Lagos, and in October, she will take it to London for another Art Fair there.
  • Danda has also included the 26-year-old painter in two of the last Art Auctions in East Africa.

When Circle Art Gallery held its first Khartoum Contemporary exhibition back in 2017, Miska Mohmmed was not just the only woman whose art was in the show. She was also the youngest artist among them. But she wasn’t too young to make a deep impression on Circle audiences, who responded well to her River Nile-inspired art.

