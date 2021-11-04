Affordable art show gives a lifeline to artists and museum

Kennedy Kinyua's Matatu Stage at Kenya Museum Society's Affordable Art Show, at Nairobi National Museum, October 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Margaretta wa Gacheru

By  MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

What you need to know:

  • “I’ve been doing the show for the past ten years,” said its executive director, Dr Marla Stone, just a few hours before its Friday night opening.
  • An annual KMS art exhibition had been running in the 1990s, but there had been a hiatus that required art lovers like Dr Stone and her colleague, Wendy Karmali, to revive the showcase for the sake of both the artists and the Museum.

There is hardly a single event that Kenyan artists look forward to with greater anticipation than the annual Affordable Art Show. Organised by the Kenya Museum Society to, among other things, raise funds to contribute to the maintenance and improvement of the National Museums of Kenya, the Art Show attracts hundreds of artists from all over Kenya as well as a few from neighbouring states.

