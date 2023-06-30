Are the 20s the new 30s?

Are you in your 20s but feeling lost? You look in the mirror and struggle to recognise the person staring back at you. You wonder where that vibrant spirit of purpose and clarity has gone.

Ah, that's life in your 20s! Welcome to the emotional rollercoaster. You become best friends with uncertainty, confusion and fear.

Everything seems overwhelming as you navigate this transformative decade. It's a time of graduating, finding work and establishing yourself as an independent adult. It seems like you should have it all figured out. In the midst of it all, you're asking deep questions, trying to find your identity and purpose in the world.

There is this influx of subliminal messages, societal expectations that come with so much anxiety. Been there, done that!

For me it wasn't so much about coining a word, it was more about tapping into a wider conversation about what it's like to be in your 20s waiting for the big 30 and the pressure we feel to be a certain way or to have achieved a certain set of goals by a certain time.

Society's expectations are weighing heavily on your shoulders. The choices you make during this pivotal time can have long-lasting consequences, adding to the pressure to make the right decisions. Time seems to be ticking away faster and you're aware that every moment counts.

For some, the start of a new decade may pass without any real noticeable change or shift in perspective. After all, life never follows an arbitrary set of goalposts and numbers.

But that is not to say that turning 30 remains a big deal for many people, largely because of the narratives about where and who you are supposed to be at this point in your life.

By the time you're in your 20s and scrolling through social media, it's almost inevitable that you won't be able to compare your journey to anyone else's.

Posts from people living their best lives - travelling to exotic destinations, attending glamorous parties and reaching incredible milestones - and you feel lost, you feel like an underachiever, you question yourself, your limits, your happiness, you definitely question everything.

Your little inner voice makes you question everything you do and it is easy to feel a sense of isolation. You consume an enormous amount of information every day, so you don't want to miss any opportunities or lose any chances.

At this age you may find that certain friendships naturally fade away. Once familiar faces may drift away, and conversations that were once lively and engaging may feel like echoes from a distant past, and you may begin to feel like a tiny island floating in a sea.

Take the time to explore different paths, to try new experiences and to give yourself over to something that makes your heart skip a beat, for this is all part of the beautiful mess called life.

You'll learn more about yourself than you ever thought possible with every adventure, and that mess is just proof that you're alive and growing. Take risks and discover what is truly important to you, embrace the unknown, for you have your own unique story to write. The draft may have a few typos and coffee stains, but it's yours.