Akinyi’s secret weapon in the fight for plus size inclusivity

When the body of Winnie Akinyi’s mother was lowered into a grave in October 2002, a part of her little soul went with it into the dark pit that was soon filled up with soil. After the final rites came the rude finality and reality that life had suddenly taken a nasty turn for the third-born in a family of four siblings.

Amid the overwhelming grief, the 12 year-old was lucky to get a lifesaver in the shape of Seline Aoko, her late mother’s best friend. When we meet her for the interview, she is settling down after a tiring Saturday afternoon of prepping a team of plus-size women in readiness for the Plus Size Fashion Affair event slated for this month. We get down to the big question: Why plus size?

“Both my parents died within one year and our relatives viewed us as burdens. Seline unconditionally took me under her wings and saw me through school. At my lowest moment, when I fell pregnant four years after high school, she stood by me yet she was battling her own demons.

Because of her size, she sometimes had to pay twice the fare when using public transport, and sometimes avoided going to work because she didn’t just feel okay, or was tired. She has avoided putting on specific outfits because of jibes thrown at her. She took to jumping the rope in the evening to cut weight, and adopted several home therapies including drinking sugarless lemon tea in an attempt to fit in,” recounts Winnie.

Greatly inspired by her mother’s struggles, she started the plus size event to celebrate ‘our curvaceous women’. She goes on to describe women from the western part of Kenya as “well endowed”, an attribute that sometimes attracts disdain. In June 2016, she set-off to create an event that would make curvy women feel comfortable in their own skin.

“For a very long time there have been subtle media campaigns that advance the slim body type as ideal. There are even programmes that advocate for weight loss as opposed to encouraging women to just be healthy despite their body size,” she says.

After months of preparations, Winnie’s first event featured plus size models strutting the runway in an adrenaline filled night that she describes as ‘therapeutic’. Designers also got to exhibit products intended for plus size women. However, when the curtains came down on the show, she had incurred a loss of nearly Sh90, 000.

Born and bred in Nyalenda slums in Kisumu, Winnie had over the years gathered experience in modelling. She had walked on runways and graced the covers of various magazines. She abandoned active modelling but maintained her interest in fashion.

She entered the events planning industry a greenhorn and overlooked a lot of things, hence the big loss incurred at her first event.

“After the event, I pulled myself together, got in touch with an experienced events organiser, and did a postmortem. A paltry 48 people attended the show and some partners backed out at the last minute,” she recalls.

What made her continue with the event for the second year was seeing how therapeutical the show was for the models, most of whom had endured demeaning statements from family and friends.

“We had this 19-year-old model named who was living with her parents. Due to her size, her mother would violently wake her up every morning and ask her to go fend for herself. Reason? She had become a woman,” she narrates.

The teenager was also the target of constant cat calls from boda boda riders who would frequently call her ‘mathe’, a corruption of the word mother. Her self-esteem was so severely punctured that she could not manage to sell even one event ticket.

“We usually give our models a few tickets to sell before the event to encourage them to own the process. I noticed that hers were as crisp clean as they were when we gave them out. She later admitted that she didn’t have any friends,” narrates Winnie.

Such revelations, including those of other models who have done outrageous things such as drinking Jik bleach or starving themselves, pushed her to hold another event. Now, the show is on its fifth edition!

“It hasn’t been a smooth ride but we have grown from an audience of just 48 in 2016 to 503 in 2019. We hope to have over 1,000 spectators in 2021,” Winnie says.

The event mostly features young models as a majority of older models shy away or refuse to participate. The mother of one says they have since restructured the event to include sessions with image consultants who advise the women on how to dress their different body types. They are also taken through public speaking and team building sessions.

“We teach them how to free themselves from the chains of low self-esteem, to build confidence and to be unapologetically outspoken.”

The models are only allowed to participate in two consecutive editions to give room to new participants. This has led to the growth of a large “family” that fondly calls Winnie ‘Mom’.

Winnie says despite all the milestones, she still gets numerous questions, one being: Is the platform meant for competition?

“It is purely a fashion event. If it was a competition, we would have had a winner to stand and represent full figured women, and that would mean that the world is right in saying that the others are not beautiful.”

But why focus so much on full figured women when you are a size zero?

“Why not? Too many women have made unfavourable life choices because of being boxed and pinned down based on their size,” says Winnie, who is popularly known as Winnie Wenger Walcott owing to her love for English Football club Arsenal.

“I love fashion and I want to portray it in a different light. I want to celebrate our well-endowed women and tell a different story from the set norm of petite women. Seeing plus size women ooze confidence from within is just refreshing!”