Akinyi’s secret weapon in the fight for plus size inclusivity

By  Ondari Ogega

What you need to know:

  • After months of preparations, Winnie’s first event featured plus size models strutting the runway in an adrenaline filled night that she describes as ‘therapeutic’.


  • Designers also got to exhibit products intended for plus size women.


  • However, when the curtains came down on the show, she had incurred a loss of nearly Sh90, 000.

When the body of Winnie Akinyi’s mother was lowered into a grave in October 2002, a part of her little soul went with it into the dark pit that was soon filled up with soil. After the final rites came the rude finality and reality that life had suddenly taken a nasty turn for the third-born in a family of four siblings.

