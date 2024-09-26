A career anchored on helping children

In 2006, aged 15, Tabitha Tongoi found herself at a crossroads that would shape the rest of her life. While a student at Kenya High School, she came home to find her mother, a dedicated community worker, in tears.

Her mother had been working tirelessly to run a secondary school for economically underprivileged children in Huruma, Nairobi. Frustrated and overwhelmed by the challenges of sustaining the school with limited resources, her mother felt like she had reached her breaking point.

Her mother had founded New Dawn Educational Centre in 2015 after observing the struggles of her fellow congregants at Karura Community Chapel. She felt she needed to do something for the community, and the idea of subsidised education surfaced.

"Mum had been chasing down publishers, the education ministry, and anyone who could help provide books for her students, but nothing was forthcoming. She was heartbroken, and I thought, 'What can I do to help?'"

Tabitha approached one of her teachers, Ms K’Opiyo, with a bold idea. Instead of the school’s traditional "academic bonfire" where unused textbooks were burned at the end of each term, she suggested they collect the books and donate them to schools in need. Ms K’Opiyo agreed and organised a meeting between Tabitha and the school’s principal.

To her joy, the principal agreed, and soon, Project ABC (A Book for Change) was born. Tabitha, her classmates, and teachers set up collection points within the school and in that first year, they collected enough books not only for her mother’s school, but also for five other schools in slum areas.

"We had students assigned to different classes to organise, label, and pack the books. It was a real team effort."

The project ran for seven years, even after Tabitha had left Kenya High. It became a transformative initiative that impacted hundreds of schools in Kenya.

“Project ABC became part of the school's culture, and that was the beauty of it — it was never about me, but about what we could achieve together."

For her efforts, Tabitha received multiple awards including the Board of Management Award at Kenya High and South Africa’s African Leadership Academy (ALA) through which she won a scholarship to join a leadership incubation programme.

"Going to ALA was a game-changer. I realised I had a role to play in shaping the future of my country, my continent."

This opportunity led to another scholarship at Williams College in the US where she studied for her undergraduate degree in political science.

“The culture shock was real. I was this little African girl in a world where I was constantly reminded that I was different. The nearest salon that could do my hair was three hours away. I'd walk into a classroom, and if there was any mention of Africa, everyone would turn to me — 'Tabitha, what do you think?' It was as if I was expected to speak for an entire continent."

This sense of alienation deepened when another African girl at her school died by suicide. "I remember feeling lost and questioning my identity and purpose. To cope, I started writing. I began to talk about my experiences, the loneliness, the racism, the little victories, and everything in between in my blog. It was my way of reclaiming my voice."

Chief Executive Officer of Newdawn Kenya Tabitha Tongoi Nyakwara on September 11, 2024 at Nation Centre building in Nairobi. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation

After completing her studies, Tabitha returned to Kenya, where she initially worked in the corporate sector.

"I felt a strong pull to come back home. I wanted to apply what I had learned and make a difference. But beyond that, I yearned to belong. I missed home."

Back in Kenya, she began her career in digital marketing, a job she thoroughly enjoyed. The turning point came when her mother asked her to consider taking over New Dawn Kenya, the organisation she had formed as an umbrella body for the school, and the mentorship programme.

In 2023, Tabitha left her corporate job and became the first CEO of New Dawn Kenya. "I felt this mix of excitement and fear. My mum had built this from nothing. I had big shoes to fill, and I wasn’t sure if I was ready."

But Tabitha quickly found her footing, leveraging her background, passion, and marketing skills to elevate the organisation. Her goal is to sustain New Dawn and expand its impact.

"We’re moving from a largely philanthropic model to one that is more sustainable. Currently, most of our funding comes from just three donors. That’s not stable. We need to diversify our funding streams.”

Her vision includes integrating the two halves of the organisation — the school, which serves children from disadvantaged backgrounds, and the mentorship programme, which charges a fee and serves a different demographic.

The mentorship programme brings together children from privileged backgrounds, and those from Huruma, allowing them to learn from one another.

"Children can be brutally honest," she smiles, recounting the challenges she has endured. "There have been moments when a child from Huruma feels overwhelmed by the privilege of their counterparts. But we have trained child psychologists who guide these sessions to ensure they’re positive and constructive."

“We live in such a divided country. By bringing the two worlds together, we’re not just educating our children, we’re creating empathy and understanding,” she says.

As she reflects on her journey so far, Tabitha is filled with a sense of purpose and optimism. “My mum did this for over 20 years, often without pay, without recognition. Sometimes, I doubt myself, but then I see the faces of the children we’re helping, and I know I’m where I’m supposed to be."

She is also clear about the challenges ahead. "We need to make New Dawn an institution. It can’t just be about my mum and me. It has to be about the mission. We need a professional team, better infrastructure, and a long-term vision that will outlast us all.