10 things to consider before taking on a pet

Planning to get a pet? Dr Dennis Maube, a vet surgeon at Small Five Vet Clinic shares some thoughts:
- Before bringing a pet home, discuss with family members to establish whether they’re on-board with the idea and what kind of pet they want. If everyone is welcoming, the pet will feel at ease and loved.
- Calculate the cost of maintaining a pet. Some pets, like cats, are low maintenance compared to others. Try to understand the pet’s physical and emotional needs before committing to one. Does the breed get sick often? Do they enjoy playtime? What do they eat? Where do they sleep and what’s the cost of grooming? Pets are like children and whether you budget for them or not, they’ll cost you money.
- Understand their dietary needs. Some pets have specific diets while others will eat whatever humans eat. Special dietary needs are likely to cost more.
- Familiarise yourself with the five freedoms of animals and their general welfare. They have rights, outlined in the Constitution. Breeching these rights might land one in serious legal trouble.
- Avoid pets if you’re not ready to keep one. You can save yourself and the pet unnecessary stress. Readiness means you’re willing to alter your budget, create space for them in your house, get someone to take care of them when you travel, rush them to the clinic when they’re sick, cook for them, clean them and pamper them once in a while. If all that sounds like too much work, you’re better off without a pet.
- Confirm with your landlord or apartment management whether pets are allowed. Alternatively, go for quieter pets like cats, bunnies or fish.
- Pets are no longer outdoor animals, left to fend for themselves. Younger generations are taking better care of their pets. It’s likely that if you mistreat your pet, animal lovers may hold you accountable. The pet may also move to a more loving home.
- Small dog breeds such as terriers, boxers and chihuahuas have become quite popular. This contrasts the popularity of large dog breeds traditionally used for security. Anyone interested in a house pet may consider these small breeds.
- Most pets are social animals. Anyone who wants to boost their social lives should consider adopting a fur companion.
- The wonderful nature of owning a pet is evident when owners take their pets to the clinic. “When they’re unwell, the owners express frustrations and when they pass on, the tears flow freely,” says Dr Maube.
Such emotional breakdowns indicate the strong bonds people form with their pets.