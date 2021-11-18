Tales of courage: Conned, depressed now a fitness trainer

Eji poses for a group photo with some of his clients during a fitness trip. PHOTO/ POOL

By  Ndubi Moturi

What you need to know:

  • Eji invested his savings in a friend’s brokerage business as a side hustle to supplement his meager earnings as a physical trainer
  • A visit to the doctor revealed that he was suffering from clinical depression and was put on antidepressants for two weeks
  • He runs P23 gym in Juja where he offers holistic wellness programs to help people deal with the challenges they face in life

If the weights lying around Eji Kamuri’s gym would speak, they would tell a million stories of people who overcame hurdles in life against all odds. They would particularly narrate the story of Eji, a young man who rose from the brink of oblivion to inspire others to greatness.

