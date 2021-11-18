Tales of courage: Conned, depressed now a fitness trainer

If the weights lying around Eji Kamuri’s gym would speak, they would tell a million stories of people who overcame hurdles in life against all odds. They would particularly narrate the story of Eji, a young man who rose from the brink of oblivion to inspire others to greatness.





In 2016, Eji was a personal trainer. His work was mostly home calls and corporate boot camps. He loved the job as he has always been a fitness enthusiast.

However, passion doesn’t always get the bills paid and this particular venture wasn’t enough to sustain him. Like most Kenyans, he began thinking of a side hustle.

Eji Kamuri is a fitness instructor based in Juja. PHOTO/ COURTESY





One afternoon, he bumped into a friend. After exchanging pleasantries, the conversation took a smooth turn to what was happening in their workspace. Turns out, this friend was a broker and had been looking for a business partner.

Eji was sold. The friend seemed to be doing very well—you know that money glow?—and the products he sold seem legit. The timing was perfect as he had been seriously thinking of a side business to help him stay afloat. Eji decide to strike while the iron was still hot after all, fortune favours the bold, no?





“ One month after injecting a sizeable investment into my friend’s business I began to feel uneasy. I tried contacting him but it was not easy. He would avoid me by saying he was busy. When I asked him about business, he just went round in circles. After three months, he disappeared altogether.”





The realisation that his friend was just a conman hit Eji like a thunderbolt. He suffered sleepless nights wondering how we would recover from the loss. He felt betrayed and cut all ties including with his family.

“It was a dark time for me. I didn’t want to talk to anyone. I stopped exercising and spent hours on end pitying myself.”

Battling addiction





Eji’s nightmare began taking a toll on his health and when he visited the doctor, he was referred to a psychiatrist.

“I was surprised when I got diagnosed with depression. After a few sessions, I was put on some antidepressants and for the first time in months, I was able to sleep through the night.”





When it rains, it pours. Eji, who had just been conned and diagnosed with clinical depression, was hit by another curveball—drug addiction.

“The antidepressants made me feel relaxed in a nice way. I was to take it for two weeks, but I decided not to comply. It reached a point where I couldn’t sleep without popping that pill. I roamed from one chemist to another begging them to sell it to me even without a prescription. I even offered to pay more just to soften their stringent rules.”





The more Eji took the drugs, the worse his condition got. One day, the psychiatrist, sensing that Eji was still taking the medication, decided to dive into an honest conversation about drug dependency.

“On my way home after that talk, I pondered on some of the things the psychiatrist had said. Did I really want to be a slave to this drug? It was getting more and more expensive, especially when I had to pay a bribe since I didn’t have the prescription.”

Still, like we often do after a power talk or insightful sermon, Eji forgot everything they had discussed with his psychiatrist and carried on with life as usual.

His turning point came shortly after while visiting his sister.

“ I had gone to hang out at her place and came across an interesting book, Battle of the Mind, by Joyce Meyer. As I read the book, my life played out in my mind in slow motion. I knew it was time to change how I had been living.”

In the weeks that followed, Eji was on an emotional and spiritual roller coaster. When it finally came to a halt, he was left grounded and in a much better place. He got closer to God meditating on David’s Psalm from the bible—Psalm 23 The Lord is my shepherd. Actually, his gym is called P23.





Once the storm that had been brewing inside him all this time got calmed, Eji was ready to get back in shape.

“I began with running up and down the stairs in my apartment. It felt wonderful to be back to my fitness routine. With God’s help, I managed to wade off negative thoughts. My drug-free sleep was heavy and wonderful. Working out made me hungry and tired so I ate well and took good care of myself.”





A second chance





Eji felt like he had received a new lease of life After some time, he joined a neighbourhood gym and levelled up my physical training.

Ever heard the saying, game recognises game? That’s exactly what happened when Eji’s gym instructor watched him training. He approached Eji with a job offer as a fitness trainer, Eji took it up gladly.





While training, Eji resumed house calls as a personal trainer. He began buying gym equipment for his sessions and keeping it in the house.

“I really wanted to own a gym, help more people get fit but the starting capital was a huge stumbling block. Thankfully, my father-in-law believed in me and gave me the money I needed to open a gym. That was the first step to living my dream.”





If you are ever in Juja, along Kenyatta Road, you are likely to spot P23 gym. It is well stocked with equipment to test every muscle of the body. It also has ample space for aerobics and dance.

“We have clients coming in at different times of the day depending on their schedule. We do our best to make the space conducive for a holistic workout. From the equipment and training to the music selection everything is meant to make our clients relax and re-energise.”

One of the fitness hikes organised by P23 gym to break the monotony of indoor training and unwind. PHOTO/ COURTESY

To break the monotony of working out in the gym, Eji frequently organises fitness camps away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Being outside in nature has proven to be therapeutic with bountiful health benefits.





Eji’s experience with being conned, depressed, and addicted led him to see beyond a client’s physical wellness in and off the gym floor.

“One of the things I communicate to a client when signing them up is that they can talk to me about issues they are facing in life. Upon request, I offer a listening ear and some encouragement to the best of my ability. Some of these challenges can actually be a stumbling block to the client’s fitness goals.”









Today, Eji has a reason to smile even after going through a horrendous ordeal. Indeed, he can say, along with the Psalmist in Psalm 23





Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil…





He has a wonderful wife who believes in his vision of making the world a better place and touching lives with hope. They are blessed with one son.

“My family motivates me to keep doing my best. My wife’s support keeps me hopeful, she takes care of us making sure we eat right. I am blessed.”





Eji could not conclude this interview without stating what can best be described as a gym trainer’s mantra:



