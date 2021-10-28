'Squid Game' characters drawn from director's life

Participants take part in an event where they play the games of Netflix smash hit "Squid Game" at the Korean Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi, on October 12, 2021.

By  AFP

Many characters in Netflix sensation "Squid Game" are loosely based on its South Korean director's own life and he believes its theme of economic inequality has resonated with viewers around the world.

