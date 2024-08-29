From war-torn Somalia to the silver screen: Shazmin Ali 's inspiring journey

Losing my mother was the most painful experience of my life. It happened in 2012 and since then, I have had to rely on myself. I was just 11 years old, thrust into a world where I needed to stand up for myself far sooner than any child should.

Before that, my life had been a series of dreams and traumas, starting from the day my family fled Somalia. I was born in Somalia in 1999, but my memories of the place are hazy because we left when I was just six months old.

My family fled due to the war and instability, and sought refuge in Kenya. My father, however, couldn't join us. He had to stay behind to care for his sick, elderly mother. To this day, we have had no contact with him.

I grew up in Kenya with my mother and two older sisters. We arrived in Nairobi with hopes of eventually making it to Australia. Many of my friends were leaving for foreign countries, and it was a dream we shared.

However, in 2004, when it was finally our turn to leave, some of our documents went missing. This led to a nightmare where we were detained in Nairobi for three days.

My mother was held for 21 days and was only released when we were being deported to Somalia. I was just five years old then. My mother refused to be deported by airplane, so the Kenya authorities decided to take us by road.

This decision led to us being abandoned in a desolate place called Dhobley. Dhobley was nothing but a vast, dusty expanse with no buildings in sight and an oppressive heat that made everything worse.

We were stranded there for three long months, surrounded by the constant sounds of war. Gunshots and chaos were our daily reality.

The trauma of that period left deep scars on all of us, but it was particularly devastating for my mother. She lost all her family members and relatives in the war.

By the time we returned to Kenya, seeking the safety and refuge that many Somalians desperately sought due to the war, my mother was never the same.

The war had taken a heavy toll on her spirit and her health started deteriorating.

My acting career began in 2011 with Eastleighwood Productions under Burhan Iman. That first film I ever did brought immense joy to my mother and sisters. I vividly remember their happiness and pride.

However, as the film gained visibility on television and online platforms, my family's reaction shifted.

Coming from a very religious background, my acting career was frowned upon. The community's disapproval was overwhelming, and I was shunned.

My mother, despite her initial pride, had to convince me to quit acting, arguing that it didn't reflect well on our community. Reluctantly, I agreed.

After my mother's death in 2012, I had to move in with relatives, but it was a difficult situation that didn’t last. I had to become self-reliant at a very young age.

Acting was the only thing I knew well and loved, so I returned to Eastleighwood Productions.

I worked with them until 2015, and soon after, opportunities began to open up. I landed roles in shows like NTV's Beba Beba and other local productions.

My introduction to modeling came shortly after. I started going for auditions, making connections, and securing jobs. From then on, I never stopped.

Acting and modeling became not just my career, but my lifeline, helping me navigate through the challenges and pursue my dreams.

Kenya became my safe haven, a place where I could dream of peace. I love this country and hope to stay here forever.

In 2018, I co-founded a YouTube channel called Somalia React with nine others, where we shared our stories. This led to an endorsement from Cultural Video Production, owned by Vincenzo Cavallo aka Dr Faras.

He shared with us the story of BUFIS, a film funded by the World Film Organisation. We pitched our story, and despite numerous challenges, including having my first baby, the film was approved in 2021.

BUFIS is a film that resonates deeply with me, reflecting my firsthand experience of living in a war-torn country.

Inspired by real events, “BUFIS” unravels a visa scam orchestrated by a mysterious Somali broker based in Eastleigh.

This clever broker masterminds a web of fabricated family connections to secure the dreams of countless Somalis seeking to relocate to the United States of America (USA).

As the US Embassy introduces its Green Card lottery visa programme, the enigmatic broker, Assad, weaves intricate stories of families fleeing conflict, ultimately gaining approval.

Although I haven’t yet found my happy ending as it happened in the movie where I travelled to the US, I believe that one day my dreams will come true.

Kenya has given me a sense of safety that I could never find in Somalia, where my career is considered taboo. In the movie, I played a 17-year-old Somali girl trapped in Kenya, dreaming of life in the United States.

My most recent work includes a role in the TV series Crime and Justice, where I portrayed Young Makena. My childhood dream was to become a journalist, and while that hasn't come to pass, acting has given me a voice.