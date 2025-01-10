I want to have 14 children, says comedian 2Mbili

After 12 years in the comedy industry, Andrew Duncan Oduor, popularly known as 2Mbili, is ready to celebrate his milestone with a unique show, Born2Laugh, on his 32nd birthday, January 10.

His journey has been anything but ordinary, from performing in small clubs to headlining international shows.

In this candid interview, 2Mbili shares his story of perseverance, choosing comedy over a traditional career path, and how he continues to make audiences laugh.



1. You are celebrating 12 years in the comedy industry with a special show. Can you tell us more about Born2Laugh?



Yes, it is a comedy special, but I didn’t want to frame it purely as a celebration of my 12 years in stand-up. Since it is happening on my birthday, it is like a special gift to my fans and a chance to celebrate together. It is a 3-in-1 show. The first part will feature a few upcoming comedians, and then Chipukeezy will take the stage.

After that, Dem wa Facebook will host a two-part roast session featuring various comedians. The roast will wrap up the night.

I invite everyone to come to Born2Laugh and have a good time. Let us laugh together and enjoy the night. And to Kenyans, let us get serious about supporting our artistes. Talent needs to be nurtured, and we can only grow if we support one another.

2. How did your journey in comedy begin?

It is very funny that I ended up doing comedy. I started back in 2012 while I was at the University of Nairobi. I was studying microbiology. I graduated in 2017, but I never pursued it as a career.

I used to do stand-ups with guys like Butita and comedian YY.

We performed in clubs alongside big names like the late Fred Omondi and auditioned for the Churchill Show.

I was also doing shows with Tom Daktari Platform, Kioko, and Xavier. It was all about getting stage time and building my confidence.



3. Why didn’t you follow that career path? Was it your decision, or did someone influence you?



I qualified for microbiology, but it wasn’t something I was passionate about.

My dad, who was a professor and a professional nutritionist, suggested it. He actually wanted me to become a doctor, but I did not meet all the cluster points.

By the time I graduated, I had already set my mind on comedy. Microbiology had its challenges which was too much for me. Comedy felt more natural. Plus, I was already performing and getting recognised.



4. Looking back, do you think you would have achieved the same success had you pursued microbiology?

Honestly, no. Comedy has taken me to America, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Botswana.

None of that would have happened if I had stuck to microbiology. I was the second stand-up comedian in Kenya to do a one-man show after Eric Omondi, and I sold out tickets.



5. How did your parents react when you chose comedy over microbiology?

At first, my dad was angry. But I explained that comedy made me happy, and it wasn’t about money or respect. We are in a generation where happiness matters more than traditional career prestige.

Over time, he blended in and started supporting me. Now he even follows my work, sends me links, and comments on my posts. He is proud of what I have achieved.



6. The comedy industry can be tough. Have you faced any low moments?

Definitely. There have been times when I felt I did not deserve to be where I was because others had bigger names.

I have faced challenges like having my jokes stolen by other comedians. You rehearse, create content, and then someone performs your material before you get on stage.

It is frustrating, but it pushes me to work harder. There were also times when I organised shows that didn’t do well, but I learned from those experiences.

7. Do you think Kenyans appreciate local comedians?

I would say Kenyans support talent selectively. In places like Uganda and Tanzania, people support you wholeheartedly and even give you money on stage. In Kenya, they pick who to support, regardless of your talent. You can be very good, but if Kenyans don’t want to support you, they won’t.



8. How did you transition into content creation and what is the key to standing out?

There was a period when I had no gigs, so I had to find something else to do. That is when I ventured into digital content. We started doing virtual shows during the Covid-29 pandemic, performing for online audiences in the UK and US. I also created my YouTube channel, 2mbili TV. Content creation has been good, and it is paying. You can survive on it if you are original. Originality is key. Everyone is creating content these days, but the key is to have a unique voice. You need to ask yourself, “Why am I doing this?” For me, originality has always been crucial.

9. You have been vocal about gender-based violence (GBV). Why is that important to you?

I am completely against GBV. It’s something that needs to be addressed. People need to be educated about it, and victims should be supported.



10. How do you balance your career and raising your children?

It is challenging, but I try my best. My kids have their own house, and someone helps take care of them when I am not around. I spend as much time with them as I can when I am available.

I have three, and I want fourteen. I don’t know why, but I feel like fourteen is a good number. Maybe my current partner can help me reach that goal.



11. What can fans expect from you in the coming year?