Zoonotic disease wreaking havoc on pastoralists’ health



When she was 17, Napolos Ketere’s stomach started to swell. Everyone who saw her at her Ntipilikwani Village in Talek, Narok County thought she was pregnant.

Napolos knew she was not expectant and the ridicule from members of her community made her uncomfortable. She decided to stay at home and avoided interacting with people.

She would later get married, get pregnant but her belly continued to bulge. After delivering her first child in 1999, however, the initial swelling in her stomach vanished. A few months later, it started distending again.

“I felt no pain. The stomach was just heavy and I could feel the movement of something inside that felt like it was floating in a lot of water. I would sometimes feel the water making strange sounds.

Her family, she says, sold a total of 37 cows between the year 2005 and 2015 to get money to enable Napolos seek treatment in hospitals among them Tenwek Mission Hospital and Kijabe.

In July, 2015, Napolos met a researcher from abroad, who would change her life for the better, by diagnosing her with cystic echinococcosis — an extremely rare disease that scientists say is grossly under-recognised world over.

By the time the researcher —Eberhard Zeyhle — diagnosed the disease, Napolos was sickly, emaciated and weak. Dr Eberhard suggested that Napolos undergoes surgery at a hospital in Kakuma in Turkana County.

Kakuma Mission Hospital managed to remove a 4.2kg cyst and fluid from Napolos’ abdomen in August 2015.

“Before the surgery, she was almost dying. She was very thin because every time she ate food, she would vomit. She could not even stand,” her husband Meiponyi Ketere told Healthy Nation at their home located near Maasai Mara Game Reserve.

Although the couple believed that the swelling was caused by the ingestion of Trona from Magadi in Kajiado County, science has proven that cystic echinococcosis, classified as a zoonotic disease, is caused by larval stage of the dog tapeworm echinococcus granulosus.

“It is transmitted in a cyclic pattern involving carnivores such as dogs, lions, hyenas and others, as the definitive hosts and herbivores of all livestock and some wild herbivorous animals and humans as intermediate hosts.

“Humans act as aberrant intermediate hosts and are a dead end in the transmission cycle,” Dr Eberhard says.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognises cystic echinococcosis, also known as hydatidosis, as a Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD), with a worldwide distribution, mainly in intensive and extensive livestock rearing countries.

WHO states that humans are infected with the disease through ingestion of parasite eggs in contaminated food, water or soil, or after direct contact with animal hosts.

“Echinococcosis is often expensive and complicated to treat and may require extensive surgery and/or prolonged drug therapy.

“Prevention programmes focus on deworming of dogs, which are the definitive hosts. In the case of cystic echinococcosis, preventive measures also include deworming dogs, slaughterhouse hygiene, and public education,” WHO says in its factsheet.

World over, WHO says, more than one million people are infected with echinococcosis at any one time.

In Kenya, there is no robust data on how many people are affected by the disease, but scientists believe that Turkana County has one of the highest prevalence of the disease in humans in the world.

“Due to AMREF’s hydatid control project, the first of its kind in a nomadic community, the disease reduced from the initial six per cent in 1983 to two per cent in 2012. However, there are still many patients who would need assistance,” Dr Eberhard says, adding that Narok has a one per cent prevalence. In 2017, WHO estimated that cystic echinococcosis disease burden stood at Sh340 billion for treating human cases combined with losses to the livestock industry and that is why the United Nation’s body prioritised it as among the 17 most neglected tropical diseases.

Although the infection in domestic animals is usually asymptomatic and detected only through post-mortem inspection at slaughterhouses, the cyst causes significant economic loss through condemnation of infected organs, in particular the liver.

“The butchers will only realise that the animal had this disease when they slaughter it and realise that the liver is completely eaten up,” another scientist who has done intense research on cystic echinococcosis, Titus Mutwiri, told Healthy Nation.

Although Dr Eberhard says that cystic echinococcosis is of significant public health importance in Kenya especially among pastoral communities such as the Maasai and Turkana, little attention has been given to it by the government.

“The present situation of cystic echinococcosis in humans in the country is not known and ultrasound surveys on the disease have only been done in Turkana, Narok, Samburu, Isiolo and Tharaka Nithi.

“Mapping of the remaining 150 sub-counties is urgently needed to establish the true situation in the country,” Dr Eberhard said.

Hydatid disease, he added, is not only a health hazard to people but also has a big socio-economic impact due to condemnation of infected organs during slaughter, which amounts to millions of shillings per year.

He hopes that in 2022, further research will be done on the disease to establish its prevalence in the country, and a modern hospital and research institute will be established.

In humans, the disease affects the liver, kidney and lungs and manifests itself as swelling.

Doctors say it is hard to tell that someone has the disease and that most of those who have been treated only sought medical help when the cysts were already grown.

“This is why people do not seek help early till it is already too late and the only way to treat the disease is to conduct surgery” Mr Mutwiri said.