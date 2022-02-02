Zoonotic disease wreaking havoc on pastoralists’ health

Ms Napolos Ketere has battled cystic echinococcosis for 15 years. 
Ms Napolos Ketere has battled cystic echinococcosis for 15 years. 
Photo credit: CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  STELLA CHERONO

What you need to know:

  • World over, WHO says, more than one million people are infected with echinococcosis at any one time. 
  • In Kenya, there is no robust data on how many people are affected by the disease, but scientists believe that Turkana County has one of the highest prevalence of the disease in humans in the world. 


When she was 17, Napolos Ketere’s stomach started to swell. Everyone who saw her at her Ntipilikwani Village in Talek, Narok County thought she was pregnant.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.