Women have a long, negative history with plastic pollution, shows report

Plastic pollution

In Kenya, many businesses continue to face the challenge of reducing and even re-using plastics.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Bernadine Mutanu

Health&Environment reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The impact of plastics on marginalised populations are severe, according to Unep
  • Environmental justice means educating those on the frontlines of plastic pollution about its risks, says Unep

Women are the most affected by plastic pollution, according to a Unep report.

