Wild about nature: Plan to keep parks clean

Waste Free Parks

Members of Waste Free Parks Initiative distribute environment-friendly litter bags to tourists at the Nairobi National Park.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Bernadine Mutanu

Health&Environment reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya has 23 national parks, four national marine parks, 28 national reserves and six national marine reserves
  • New campaign seeks to eliminate single-use plastics from national parks by issuing eco-friendly waste disposal bags

Studying at Maasai Mara University was the best thing that ever happened to 32-year-old Vivian Kemboi and to wildlife conservation in the country.

