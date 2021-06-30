Why measles is still headache for Kenya

Measles-rubella

A school boy waits to be vaccinated during a measles-rubella vaccine drive in Nakuru.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu  &  Angela Oketch

What you need to know:

  • Following a nationwide risk assessment conducted by the Ministry 22 counties were identified for a vaccination campaign
  • The campaign targets to reach children of between nine and 59 months and is expected to cost Sh800 million
  • Measles-rubella infects both children and adults
  • It is spread through sneezing and coughing

As Kenya was coming to terms with Covid-19 last year, a “worrisome” measles outbreak was happening.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.