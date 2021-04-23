Why drones could take healthcare to new heights

Drone

An employee of Astral flies a drone at Astral Aerial Solutions in Westlands, Nairobi

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Leon Lidigu

What you need to know:

  • The use of drones for commercial purposes went global after Amazon a few years ago announced its intentions to use drones to deliver packages to customers.
  • Many saw it as a very intriguing and transformational idea with intended and unintended consequences.
  • Drones help provide more efficient healthcare to patients from a distance or while mobile.

Is there a future for drone delivery of medical items in Kenya? Astral Aerial Solutions believes so.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.